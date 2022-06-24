WATCH | SA monkeypox case trends as ‘men who have sex with men’ sparks stigmatisation concerns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said some cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries have been detected through sexual health clinics and identified in communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

Transgender people and gender-diverse people may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak, said the organisation.

“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure as few people as possible are affected and the outbreak can be stopped,” said the WHO.