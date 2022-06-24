×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | SA monkeypox case trends as ‘men who have sex with men’ sparks stigmatisation concerns

24 June 2022 - 10:01
The arms and torso of a patient with skin lesions due to monkeypox during an outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1996 and 1997.
The arms and torso of a patient with skin lesions due to monkeypox during an outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1996 and 1997.
Image: CDC/Brian W.J. Mahy/Handout via REUTERS

A video clip of a health expert explaining trends seen in countries where monkeypox is endemic and its spread among men who have sex with men has sparked calls for education about the disease to prevent the stigmatisation of gay and bisexual men. 

During a media briefing on Thursday, the National Health Laboratory Service’s Prof Kholeka Mlisana provided details about of some trends seen among patients with monkeypox.

Mlisana said cases of monkeypox have been detected outside central and northern Africa,  where it has always been endemic. 

“Why are we talking about males who have sex with men? It has always been endemic in central and northern Africa, but lately there have been cases of monkeypox outside Africa. They have been mainly in men who have sex with men.”

Mlisana did, however, indicate transmission is not limited to gay and bisexual men.

“It does not mean it is only transmitted through men who have sex with men, but any direct contact,” she said. 

“Why is the trend among men who have sex with men? That's probably how it was introduced in countries outside Africa.”

She said monkeypox is difficult to transmit because it only spreads through direct physical contact with an infected person, unlike respiratory viruses such as Covid-19. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said some cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries have been detected through sexual health clinics and identified in communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

Transgender people and gender-diverse people may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak, said the organisation.

“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure as few people as possible are affected and the outbreak can be stopped,” said the WHO. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

First monkeypox case in SA no cause for alarm: Joburg health MMC

Following confirmation of the first monkeypox case in SA on Thursday, residents of  Johannesburg should remain calm and inform themselves about the ...
News
16 hours ago

LISTEN | First case of monkeypox identified in SA

A 30-year-old man from Gauteng has been identified with the first confirmed case of monkeypox in SA.
News
23 hours ago

Monkeypox testing shows the US learnt little from the Covid-19 pandemic

US testing for monkeypox is insufficient to determine how widespread the virus is and where new cases are cropping up, according to infectious ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'
ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA