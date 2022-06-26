22 killed in East London nightclub
Twenty-two people have been found dead at an East London nightclub.
The horrific scene unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning with frantic messages requesting police, metro and ambulance assistance at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.
Daily Dispatch reporters are on the scene but the images are not fit for publication.
The cause of the deaths is unknown at this time but there has been speculation that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede.
At the tavern, bodies are lying strewn across tables, chairs and on the floor; with no obvious signs of injury.
Outside, desperate parents and family members are begging to enter the premises while calling out the names of their missing loved ones. None are answering.
A large number of police vehicles and ambulances are now on the scene.
So far, Dispatch has been informed of at least 22 fatalities
This is a developing story.
