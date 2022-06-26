×

Numsa shop steward gunned down in Rustenburg

26 June 2022 - 11:25 By TIMESLIVE
A Numsa shop steward was gunned down in Rustenburg.
Image: Magnificent Mndebele / New Frame

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Sunday said it was shocked by the murder of one of its Rustenburg shop stewards from the Impala Platinum mine.

Mahlomola Hlothoane is reportedly the second shop steward at Implats to be killed in a year.  

“He was murdered on Friday night at his home in Rustenburg by two unknown gunmen. We are deeply shocked and saddened as a trade union that we have lost a leader who was dedicated to the struggle of workers. We send our deepest condolences to his family who have lost a breadwinner and father,” Numsa said in a statement.

“This is the second Numsa official who has been murdered for organising workers at Implats. Last year we buried comrade Malibongwe Mdazo who was assassinated in a similar fashion. His killers have not been found,” the union added. 

It called on the police to act.

“We demand that the police must urgently find and arrest those who are responsible for this heinous crime. It is unacceptable that people are dying simply for exercising their constitutional right to join a union of their choice,” the union said, suggesting it believed the murder was associated with his trade union involvement.

“We demand justice for these murders and we demand that the police must ensure that the community of Rustenburg, particularly in the immediate surrounding area of Implats, is safe for all who live there.”

