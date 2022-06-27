×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bus carrying mourners overturns, leaving at least 45 injured

27 June 2022 - 10:15
A bus carrying mourners overturned in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Sunday.
A bus carrying mourners overturned in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Sunday.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A bus transporting mourners from a funeral overturned in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Sunday.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said paramedics and security officers were dispatched to the scene after 4pm.

They found the bus lying on its side and about 45 people had been injured.

“The injured were freed from the wreckage with assistance from Rusa members and the public.

“Those who were injured sustained mild to moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital by private and provincial ambulance services.

“According to passengers, the occupants of the bus were friends and family members returning to Waterloo  from a funeral in Buffelsdraai, Verulam, when the accident occurred.”

Balram said the driver allegedly fled the scene.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Truck driver error caused M17 Tshwane bus crash: accident report

Driver error was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash between a truck and bus on the M17 that claimed 15 lives and left 37 injured last ...
News
1 week ago

Six people killed, dozens injured in bus accident on N3

Six people were killed and about 60 others injured when a bus they were travelling in crashed off a bridge on the N3 highway in Heidelburg.
News
4 weeks ago

'People strewn across highway': Horror bus rollover kills 10 passengers, injures scores

A bus rolled after the driver lost control on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, leaving 10 people dead and scores injured, reports indicate.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa
  2. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  3. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  4. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  5. UPDATE | Youngest victim in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy was 13 years old South Africa

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'