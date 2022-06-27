Your Covid-19 questions answered
Can getting the vaccine protect my unborn child?
Experts have found women who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 may offer their children added protection at birth.
A study in The New England Journal of Medicine noted “compelling evidence that maternal vaccination is effective in reducing the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalisation in infants younger than six months of age”.
It said the finding motivates for Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.
The study noted maternal vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19-associated hospitalisation among infants at 52%, with vaccine effectiveness against admission to an intensive care unit for Covid-19 at 70%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US said getting your initial doses (two Pfizer or one Johnson&Johnson jab in SA) during pregnancy reduced the risk of hospitalisation, and protection was even higher among infants whose mothers were vaccinated later in pregnancy.
It called for more studies on the timing of vaccination before pregnancy compared with during pregnancy.
“The CDC recommends women who are pregnant, are breastfeeding, are trying to get pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future to be vaccinated and stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccination.”
Johns Hopkins University noted “data regarding breast-feeding are limited, but some case reports suggest women who are lactating and who receive the vaccine will pass protective antibodies in the breast milk to their babies.
“It’s important to remember the vaccines do not contain live virus so there isn’t an infection risk to the baby. You should not delay or discontinue breast-feeding after getting the vaccine.”
According to the SA ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines, the Pfizer and J&J vaccines should be offered to all pregnant women based on their risk.
“Pregnant women with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension in pregnancy should be prioritised for vaccination and can be offered a vaccine if they have a comorbidity that is in a priority group for vaccination,” the committee said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.