Can getting the vaccine protect my unborn child?

Experts have found women who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 may offer their children added protection at birth.

A study in The New England Journal of Medicine noted “compelling evidence that maternal vaccination is effective in reducing the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalisation in infants younger than six months of age”.

It said the finding motivates for Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

The study noted maternal vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19-associated hospitalisation among infants at 52%, with vaccine effectiveness against admission to an intensive care unit for Covid-19 at 70%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US said getting your initial doses (two Pfizer or one Johnson&Johnson jab in SA) during pregnancy reduced the risk of hospitalisation, and protection was even higher among infants whose mothers were vaccinated later in pregnancy.