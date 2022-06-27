East London tavern survivor, 17, who lost two friends ‘rose from the dead’

After trying to save her friends, the 17-year-old fainted.

“I only woke after three hours. It was like I had already died, I had given up.

“People from upstairs were forcing their way out and running over the ones who had collapsed, including myself, and I noticed that I had bruises when I regained consciousness.”

Bouncers allegedly closed the door after the gas-like substance was sprayed. The survivor said there was no fight at the tavern before the chaos.

“Everything was fine,” she said, adding that free alcohol and food was served to the patrons at some stage.

Her parents were not aware she had gone to the tavern.

“I asked a lady, whom I believe was related to the owner, next to me to give me a phone to call my parents and let them know what had happened.

“The lady asked my age and I told her. She asked me how I got to know about the event and I told her I saw a trending post on social media. When I asked for water, she said I should be given Savanna instead.”