South Africa

Hawks arrest 2 suspects for trafficking workers from Mozambique to Mpumalanga

27 June 2022 - 12:23 By TimesLIVE
The rescued victims will be kept at a place of safety. File image
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

The alleged transportation of workers from Mozambique to work on a farm in SA has led to two arrests.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 39 victims, including adult men, seven women and nine children under the age of five, were rescued from a farm in eMakhazeni (Belfast) in Mpumalanga on June 24 during a multi-disciplinary operation by members of the Nelspruit serious organised crime unit and the flying squad, together with officials from the departments of labour and home affairs.

“Through further information gathered at the scene, it was established the modus operandi entails the victims being brought into SA in a taxi from Mozambique until Lydenburg (Mashishing), where the son of the farm owner and one trafficker allegedly meet the taxi driver and pay. The victims will then allegedly be taken to the farm for labour.”

The two suspects, aged 32, will appear in the Belfast magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of trafficking in persons.

“More arrests are expected," said Mogale.

“The rescued victims will be kept at a place of safety in Witbank (Emalahleni).”

TimesLIVE

