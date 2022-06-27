×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LATEST VIDEOS | Enyobeni tavern — the heartbreak, shock and tears

27 June 2022 - 15:42 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
The tragedy broke the heart of police minister Bheki Cele. File image
The tragedy broke the heart of police minister Bheki Cele. File image
Image: File/ THAPELO MOREBUDI

On Sunday morning police minister Bheki Cele visited Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, after learning that 21 patrons had died mysteriously there. Two other people are in critical condition. Cele was overcome with emotion and couldn't stop the tears.

Cele said outside the Woodbrook mortuary that what he saw inside the tavern was shocking. Parents flocked to the mortuary to see their children, many crying hysterically.

The cause of the deaths at the tavern is not yet known. Speculation was that the patrons had been poisoned or that an incident had contributed to a large number of people being killed in a stampede. 

Stunned parents who had come to the tavern after the incident were standing in groups trying to process what had happened.

Cele advised parents to take responsibility for their children's whereabouts to avoid such incidents. This was after he discovered the tavern was allegedly regularly visited by a large number of minors, some as young as 13. 

“I live with my boy who is in university in Cape Town. He came home after 11pm on Friday night and I sat him down and told him you don’t come home after 11pm,” Cele said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times . Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED STORIES

They danced until they died: Bheki Cele on Enyobeni tavern deaths

Police minister Bheki Cele says the partygoers died between 2.13am and 4am.
News
3 hours ago

POLL | Are parents also responsible for the deaths of youngsters in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy?

Who is to blame for the tragedy?
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Bheki Cele breaks down at Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

The police minister said what he witnessed inside the tavern was horrifying.
News
8 hours ago

‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal

A survivor has told how a dying victim begged her to save her life as young patrons made their way out of the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa
  2. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  3. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  4. UPDATE | Youngest victim in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy was 13 years old South Africa
  5. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'