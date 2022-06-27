×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More than 200 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA

27 June 2022 - 21:04 By TimesLIVE
The 212 new Covid-19 cases identified on Monday bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,992,661.
The 212 new Covid-19 cases identified on Monday bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,992,661.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday showed 212 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,992,661.

The NICD said this increase represented a 3.4% positivity rate.

The health department reported another nine deaths, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,740.

The NICD said the new cases were from Gauteng (43%), the Western Cape (19%), KwaZulu-Natal (18%), Mpumalanga (6%), North West (5%), Eastern Cape (4%), Northern Cape (3%) and Limpopo (2%).

There were nine hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 1,662 the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Cannabis use has risen with legalisation and Covid-19 lockdowns — UN report

Places including US states that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while Covid lockdowns had a similar effect, raising ...
News
15 hours ago

Bieber or Foreigner fomo? More tickets for Big Concert shows to go on sale

Will you be snapping up tickets now that Covid-19 regulations have been lifted?
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

State capture and Covid-19: Ramaphosa reflects on 'momentous week'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has an opportunity to make a decisive break with the excesses of the past by building a society free of corruption ...
Politics
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa
  2. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  3. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  4. UPDATE | Youngest victim in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy was 13 years old South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms