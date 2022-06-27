Payday weekend sees 'problematic behaviour' spike in Cape Town

Payday weekend saw a spike in cases of assault, motor vehicle accidents and arrests for drunk driving across Cape Town.

The city’s public emergency communication operation logged 1,631 incidents over the weekend. Most of the calls were for medical assistance or bylaw transgressions. However, there were:

130 incidents of assault, compared to 84 the previous weekend;

49 motor vehicle accidents (vs 34 the previous weekend); and

23 pedestrian accidents, compared to seven the previous weekend.

“The 'payday weekend' phenomenon is not new, and it is any person’s right to let their hair down after a long week or month of work. The concern is, in too many instances, that enjoyment results in poor choices that end up getting an individual hurt, or them hurting someone else,” MMC for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.

“For years we have highlighted the link between alcohol and public safety, as well as the consequences, so it really is disappointing to see the continued spike in public safety incidents whenever these payday weekends roll around.

“The trend was even more apparent during an evening spent with our enforcement services this weekend, where more than two dozen motorists were arrested for drunk driving, and nearly a dozen others for reckless and negligent driving – during just one operation.