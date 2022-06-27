×

PODCAST | Released to kill: the murder of Michaela Williams

27 June 2022 - 15:28 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Pelikan Park community members say the justice system has failed them. File photo.
Pelikan Park community members say the justice system has failed them. File photo.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Listen here: 

When Steven Fortune was released on parole for the brutal rape and attempted murder of an eight-year-old child, his victim’s mother was assured that the department of correctional services was keeping an eye on him.

This would prove to be wholly untrue when 12-year-old Michaela Williams disappeared from Pelikan Park in January 2020 and was soon found raped and murdered — last seen with Fortune.

The shocking admissions would not end there though, as Fortune admitted to having raped another nine children while out on parole.

In episode 83 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the horrific murder of Michaela Williams and consider how a parole board’s decision may have contributed to her death.  

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

