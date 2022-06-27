×

South Africa

R100,000 reward for Tulbagh mass murder culprits

27 June 2022 - 06:54 By TimesLIVE
Four males aged 30, 32,33, and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

The Western Cape serious and violent crime investigation unit has been assigned to probe the circumstances surrounding the murder of four men who were gunned down at a house in Tulbagh.

Col Andrè Traut said the shooting occurred at around 9pm on Saturday night.

An unknown number of suspects approached six males and three females who were socialising at a residence in Jooste Street and opened fire on the victims, he said.

Four males aged 30, 32,33 and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital. The three females and one male escaped the attack unharmed.

Police have offered a reward of R100,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the perpetrators.

“Brig Makhaya Mkabile on 082 222 6744 and Lt-Col Bonginkosi Libaya on 082 411 2042 are standing by to take your call. It is your choice to remain anonymous,” said Traut.

The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.

TimesLIVE

