×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I called him my son’; ‘Her beautiful smile’; ‘His laugh was contagious’: Schools pay tribute to tavern victims

28 June 2022 - 13:08
A mass prayer meeting was held on Monday for the families of the victims who died at the East London tavern.
A mass prayer meeting was held on Monday for the families of the victims who died at the East London tavern.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Schoolmates and teachers of the youth who died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London are mourning their losses.

Ricardo Fillis, a teacher at Green Point Secondary School, described Azizipho Zilindile, who he knew since the teenager started grade 8 in 2020, as a child who stood out among his peers.

Fillis said Azizipho, 16, was always neatly dressed and had a sense of humour and great respect for his teachers and fellow pupils.

“I used to call him my son and he used to call me ‘daddy’. He will be dearly missed by his teachers and peers. We thank God for his precious life. It was a pleasure to have known such a gentle spirit. May your soul rest in peace, my son. Until we meet again,” said Fillis.

The school also lost Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka, 15, who was in grade 9. Her classmates shared that they didn’t only lose a fellow pupil but a flower, and said a beautiful flower has bloomed in God’s kingdom.

Tavern tragedy: ‘There was a strange smell and then all hell broke loose’

Grieving East London teenagers, who were among the partygoers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park at the weekend, have given DispatchLIVE their ...
News
3 hours ago

“Sandanathi was a reserved child who was well-behaved. She did her work without giving problems. Wishing the family peace, comfort, courage and lots of love at this time of sorrow. We hold the family close in our thoughts at this sad time. Sandanathi may be gone but the memories remain, including her beautiful smile. May your soul rest in peace, Sanda,” her classmates said in a collective statement.

Azizipho's classmates wrote a note as the class conveyed their condolences to his family.

“Life did not prepare you to say ‘goodbye’ to your child and you keep asking ‘why’. But there are no answers so we grieve with silent tears looking back on the moments of the past days, months and years,” they said.

“Azizipho was such a warm and loving person to anyone he crossed paths with. He was full of life, always having a smile on his face. He brought endless joy into our lives. Remembering how much we loved him since grade 8. He was our source of happiness. 

“One time we sat in class and he was having a conversation [with friends] and for no reason he started laughing very loud. None of us knew why he was laughing but his laugh was so contagious that all of us burst out laughing,” they said.

The school governing body, principal and pupils at West Bank High in East London expressed their condolences to the family of a pupil who lost his life at the tavern. In a Facebook post, the school said it was mourning the loss of Bongolethu Ncandana.

“Our pupil and classmate is gone and free like a bird. Free to fly in the heavens above as a pupil or friend we will always be thinking of. He is gone from where we can see, but in our hearts is where he will always be.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake of Enyobeni tragedy

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union says the Enyobeni tavern tragedy is a stark reminder of the "appalling conditions" township youth live under where ...
News
5 hours ago

21 teens likely accidentally poisoned in East London tavern

Mourners expressed anger and despair on Monday at the death of 21 teenagers in an Eastern Cape tavern over the weekend, as investigating authorities ...
News
7 hours ago

Double birthday party at Enyobeni tavern promised to be a ‘killer event’

Footage on social media reveals underage patrons at the establishment are a regular sight
News
17 hours ago

LATEST VIDEOS | Enyobeni tavern — the heartbreak, shock and tears

Police minister Bheki Cele said outside the Woodbrook mortuary that what he saw inside the tavern was shocking.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Sombre mood at Enyobeni tavern tragedy prayer meeting South Africa
  2. Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake ... South Africa
  3. Double birthday party at Enyobeni tavern promised to be a ‘killer event’ News
  4. They danced until they died: Bheki Cele on Enyobeni tavern deaths South Africa

Most read

  1. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  2. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  4. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  5. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms