‘I called him my son’; ‘Her beautiful smile’; ‘His laugh was contagious’: Schools pay tribute to tavern victims

Schoolmates and teachers of the youth who died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London are mourning their losses.

Ricardo Fillis, a teacher at Green Point Secondary School, described Azizipho Zilindile, who he knew since the teenager started grade 8 in 2020, as a child who stood out among his peers.

Fillis said Azizipho, 16, was always neatly dressed and had a sense of humour and great respect for his teachers and fellow pupils.

“I used to call him my son and he used to call me ‘daddy’. He will be dearly missed by his teachers and peers. We thank God for his precious life. It was a pleasure to have known such a gentle spirit. May your soul rest in peace, my son. Until we meet again,” said Fillis.

The school also lost Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka, 15, who was in grade 9. Her classmates shared that they didn’t only lose a fellow pupil but a flower, and said a beautiful flower has bloomed in God’s kingdom.