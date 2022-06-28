×

South Africa

KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life

28 June 2022 - 15:22
A KwaZulu-Natal pupil has ended her life. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil who was suspended from school over her traditional attire, but was later allowed to return after the education department intervened, has ended her life.

On Tuesday the provincial education department said it was saddened by the news of the death of the 15-year-old pupil from Nombika High in the iLembe district.

The pupil was reportedly suspended over traditional attire she had to wear because of her ancestral calling.

“The deceased was recently in the news because of the problem she had with the school regarding her traditional rituals.

“The department intervened and she was back at the school, being taught like all others.”

According to the department, the pupil wrote all her June examinations.

“The department has not established what led to her taking the  decision to end her own life. The iLembe district director has sent a team to her family to establish the circumstances around her untimely death,” it said.

TimesLIVE

