Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake of Enyobeni tragedy

“Sadtu is deeply disturbed that so many young lives were lost tragically at a place where they were not supposed to be.

“Taverns are by law, not allowed to have patrons younger than 18 years of age. Most of the teenagers who died were younger than 18. Their families and society had high hopes for these teenagers, but these have turned to immeasurable sorrow.

“We welcome the closure of this tavern by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board. However, their action has come too late. This tragedy could have been averted had they been on the ground monitoring taverns to ensure they abide by the regulations.

“As the nation tries to come to terms with this tragedy, questions are being asked and a scapegoat is being sought to apportion blame. We do not want to apportion blame, but someone has got to account. They say it takes a village to raise a child, therefore many have got to account,” said Cembi.

TimesLIVE

