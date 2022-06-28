×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake of Enyobeni tragedy

28 June 2022 - 09:11
The tragic scene an Enyobeni tavern in East London
The tragic scene an Enyobeni tavern in East London
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) says the Enyobeni tavern tragedy is a stark reminder of the “appalling conditions” township youth live under where a lack of amenities forces them to “tavern-prowl” and consume alcohol.

Twenty-one youngsters were found dead at the East London tavern during the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of their death is yet to be established. The victims were aged between 13 and 17 — nine girls and 12 boys.

As police, their families and the community search for answers, Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the “incident is a sad reminder of the appalling conditions our young people live under”.

“Liquor consumption and tavern-prowling have become leisure activities for many of our youth. Liquor regulations are poorly enforced in townships.”

Cembi said there was a lack of social and sporting amenities in townships and rural areas to keep youth occupied.

“A conversation needs to be had by not only the community of Scenery Park but the society at large on how SA supports her youth.

“Sadtu is deeply disturbed that so many young lives were lost tragically at a place where they were not supposed to be.

“Taverns are by law, not allowed to have patrons younger than 18 years of age. Most of the teenagers who died were younger than 18. Their families and society had high hopes for these teenagers, but these have turned to immeasurable sorrow.

“We welcome the closure of this tavern by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board. However, their action has come too late. This tragedy could have been averted had they been on the ground monitoring taverns to ensure they abide by the regulations.

“As the nation tries to come to terms with this tragedy, questions are being asked and a scapegoat is being sought to apportion blame. We do not want to apportion blame, but someone has got to account. They say it takes a village to raise a child, therefore many have got to account,” said Cembi.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal

A survivor has told how a dying victim begged her to save her life as young patrons made their way out of the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East ...
News
1 day ago

Royal House of Mandela calls for alcohol ban after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela said alcohol exacerbated many underlying social ills.
News
4 hours ago

Double birthday party at Enyobeni tavern promised to be a ‘killer event’

Footage on social media reveals underage patrons at the establishment are a regular sight
News
14 hours ago

They danced until they died: Bheki Cele on Enyobeni tavern deaths

Police minister Bheki Cele says the partygoers died between 2.13am and 4am.
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  2. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  4. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa
  5. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms