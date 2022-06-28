×

LISTEN | Intersectional activists speak about growing youth activism at grassroots level

28 June 2022 - 10:38 By DEMI BUZO
Young people in Cape Town and 17 other SA centres joined global climate strikes and marches in 2019. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

As the country wraps up Youth Month, we recognise the involvement of youth in combating the many challenges they face, some of which are unprecedented. 

Though youth activism is not a new phenomenon, considering the country’s history, we have recently seen growing involvement of the youth in fighting for change within society through different forms of activism.

The growing involvement of young people in fighting for a better future has been evident through organisations, forums, workshops and most recently at the inaugural Ahmed Kathrada Youth Day Parade on June 16. The march saw hundreds of young people brave cold weather to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum of demands.  

Many of these young people have opted to take an intersectional approach to how they combat the challenges they face as most, if not all, are interconnected and require people to stand in solidarity when dealing with them.

According to 25-year-old intersectional activist Irfaan Mangera, they shouldn’t feel the need to box the type of activism they do. 

Mangera believes “we need to be grassroots activists, we need to be community-based activists, to recognise that each of our futures are connected, and hence we have to be able to serve within a grassroots capacity”. 

LISTEN HERE:

Despite growing efforts and youth involvement in creating a better society for all, there remains much to be done. 

Mangera, who is also the youth activism programme manager at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, believes the participation of young people needs to be included in the “higher echelons of power”.

The 26-year-old intersectional feminist and founder of the Voice of the People movement, Faeeza Lok, said one of the core reasons why things are not changing in SA society is because of the culture of government.

According to Lok, what is required is a change in leadership, the unlearning of unconscious bias, a growth mindset and leading with empathy for one’s constituents. 

