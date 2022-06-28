Nurses robbed at Limpopo clinic

Three suspects allegedly stormed the Sambandou clinic in Vhembe district in Limpopo in the early hours of Monday and robbed nurses of their cellphones, money and car keys at gunpoint.

Limpopo police said the suspects allegedly broke into the premises through a back fence at about 1.30am and approached the guard room.

Suspects pointed firearms at the security guards and demanded their pistols.

“They did not find any and instead robbed them of their cellphones and proceeded to the clinic building where they robbed the nurses at gunpoint of their cellphones, money and the keys of a silver Grey Fortuner belonging to a nurse. They used the car to flee the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said police were summoned to the scene and initial investigations to trace the suspects were activated.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Vyeboom in the Vuwani policing area.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe established a high-level team of investigators to probe the robbery.

“Any attack on a health facility requires an adequate and prompt response to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. We call on community members with information that can assist in the investigations to come forward,” said Hadebe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer Sgt Thulani Baloyi on 072 228 2680 or crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station or MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

