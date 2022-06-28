×

South Africa

Police respond to Hillary Gardee murder case claims

28 June 2022 - 14:18
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee with his daughter Hillary.
Image: Julius Malema/Twitter

Mpumalanga police have responded to former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s claim that he supplied them with evidence after he watched a video of “thugs getting out of the car at the ATM” to withdraw his daughter’s money.

He said the vehicle’s registration number was presented to police but arrests have not been made. 

“I have watched the video of the thugs getting out of the car at the ATM to withdraw the money of Hillary Gardee. Police were given the car registration number. They have not arrested anyone,” he said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE officers keep in contact with the Gardee family regarding the progress of their investigation. 

“We can’t disclose anything that has to do with the investigation, so I can’t comment on the video issue.

“Disclosing the content of our investigation might jeopardise it to a certain extent. We are in contact with the family on a daily basis, including Mr Gardee. They are all abreast with the developments,” said Mohlala. 

Hillary’s body was found next to a pine plantation 40km outside Mbombela on May 2.  She was kidnapped in the town on April 29 while travelling home with her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Three men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping, murder and rape. Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are in custody. 

