POLL | As stage 6 load-shedding looms, should striking Eskom staff be forced to return to work?

The breakdown crisis has been worsened by labour protests over wages. Eskom is set to meet union leaders again on Tuesday to try to resolve the situation.

The DA called on Eskom to exercise its rights as an essential services provider and interdict the strike action.

“The striking workers are not only interrupting the operations of power generation plants, they are also endangering the life, health and personal safety of the whole or part of the population by increasing the risk of high levels of load-shedding,” the party said.

“In terms of the Labour Relations Act, and through its designation as an essential service provider, Eskom is exempt from giving notice to striking workers on its intention to approach the labour court for an interdict.”

To protect critical infrastructure, the party said Eskom should make a direct application to the court seeking an immediate halt to strike action at its plants.

The calls have been met with questions around the complexity of the task at a time when the country’s power grid is under massive strain. Some people said employees forced to return to work would embark on a go-slow or not work as required.