President ordered to ensure Muslim marriages are recognised as valid

The Marriage Act and the Divorce Act are inconsistent with the constitution insofar as they fail to recognise Muslim marriages as valid.

The Constitutional Court made this finding on Tuesday as it confirmed the order of constitutional invalidity made by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2020 regarding the Marriage act and Divorce Act.

The court also said the Divorce Act is inconsistent with the constitution insofar as it fails to provide for mechanisms to safeguard the welfare of minor children born of Muslim marriages at the time of dissolution of the Muslim marriage, when compared to other marriage regimes.

The court suspended the order of invalidity for 24 months to enable the president and the cabinet to remedy the foregoing defects. They could either amend existing legislation or initiate and pass new legislation to ensure the recognition of Muslim marriages as valid marriages for all purposes in SA and to regulate the consequences arising from such recognition.

The court said the application concerns the persisting non-recognition of marriages solemnised in accordance with the tenets of Sharia law (Muslim marriages). It said this has resulted in the infringement of fundamental rights of parties to Muslim marriages, and Muslim women and children in particular, for far too long.