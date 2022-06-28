Royal House of Mandela calls for alcohol ban after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Mvezo village chief and grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, says the Royal House of Mandela is calling for the closure of community taverns after at least 20 young people died in Scenery Park, East London in the early hours of Sunday.

Enyobeni tavern was shut down after 17 patrons inexplicably died in the venue. Another three died in hospital while two were in hospital in a critical condition. The Daily Dispatch reported initial speculation was that patrons were exposed to some form of poison as none of the bodies they could see had visible injuries.

Mandela said the tragedy is not an isolated case and called for decisive action, including the closing of community taverns and a ban on alcohol, to prevent similar incidents.

He said alcohol exacerbated many underlying social ills.

“It is a source of great concern for parents who are justifiably worried with the scourge of sexual offences against women include infants, toddlers, young girls and even abogogo [elders]".

Mandela said community taverns harmed more than just minors and young people, and rubbished the justification of job creation and economic development.

“We say that such justification is farcical in the light of the innocent lives lost in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy and other such incidents.

"We call on CBOs, NGOs, faith-based organisations and all organs of civil society to call for a ban on alcohol sales. It's time we put an end to those who kill our children and who profiteer from the lives of our innocent children,” said Mandela.

