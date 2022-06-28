×

South Africa

Ruling on doctors ‘has serious implications for NHI’, says health department

28 June 2022 - 07:49 By Tamar Kahn
The department of health intends to challenge the matter in the Constitutional Court
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The department of health’s ambitions for controlling where doctors work have been dealt a blow by the high court in Pretoria, after it declared the National Health Act’s provisions for issuing health establishments with a “certificate of need” unconstitutional and invalid.

The ruling has “serious implications” for the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI), and the department of health will seek a rescission of the judgment and challenge the matter in the Constitutional Court, said spokesperson Foster Mohale.

