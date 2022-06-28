Salvage operation for capsized fishing vessel off Cape Point

A salvage operation is under way to remove a large capsized fishing vessel with an undisclosed amount of fuel aboard from the sea close to Cape Point National Park, the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 24m Restless Wave capsized in the early hours on Sunday, prompting the successful rescue of all 12 crew who were uninjured in the accident, which is being investigated.

However, the upturned vessel is adrift close to Cape Point, raising concern about a possible pollution threat.

On Tuesday Samsa said: “Earlier today salvors and port officials met to formalise the process to tow the vessel to Cape Town. A separate vessel is standing by to recover the fishing gear once the Restless Wave is connected and clear of the area.”

The vessel is a purse seine fishing vessel built by local boat builder Tallie Marine for the local fishing industry.

Tallie Marine spokesperson Donna Tallie said: “We are especially grateful all the crew on board were rescued. Our hope is that the vessel can be salvaged as soon as possible.”

Marine conservation photographer Jean Tresfon, who captured pictures of the capsized vessel during a microlight flight this week, said in a post on Facebook: “Having been away for several weeks I’m a bit out of touch with local news and I was certainly not expecting to find a large upturned hull floating just offshore from Platboom as I flew around Cape Point documenting the marine wildlife yesterday.

“Fishing is a tough industry and despite the amazing outcome with zero loss of life, the trauma of suddenly going into the water in the dark and icy cold must be horrendous and my thoughts are with the crew and their families,” Tresfon said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews were alerted after a VHF marine radio mayday distress call was intercepted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services just before 5am on Sunday.

“It was confirmed that fishing vessel Oceana Concord had safely rescued seven casualty crewmen, the fishing vessel Oceana Mercury had safely rescued four casualty crewmen and the fishing vessel Alert III had safely rescued one casualty crewman,” the NSRI said..

“NSRI Simon’s Town was stood down after confirmation was received that none of the 12 were injured.”

TimesLIVE

