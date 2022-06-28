×

South Africa

Second case of monkeypox recorded in SA, this time in Cape Town

28 June 2022 - 17:12 By TIMESLIVE
A second case of monkeypox has been detected in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/katmoy

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in SA, the national health department reported on Tuesday.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the second patient is a 32-year-old male from Cape Town.

The first case was reported in Gauteng last week. 

Just like the first case, the Western Cape patient had no recent travel history outside SA.

“He has no travel history, which suggests there is a high possibility of local transmission,” said Phaahla.

“Though monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness, the situation is slowly evolving with cases being recorded.”

Phaahla called for the public to observe good hygiene practices and other preventive measures which proved to be effective against Covid-19 and other infectious diseases to prevent the spread of the virus.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases was investigating the linkage of the cases. 

“Health officials will continue with contact tracing while closely monitoring the situation and alert clinicians on symptoms to look for. If a clinical picture fits with monkeypox, they are urged to complete a case investigation form and send samples for testing,” said Phaahla, 

He said while the World Health Organisation has not recommended travel restrictions because of the monkeypox outbreak, it was important for travellers to endemic countries to alert health officials on the situation to enable them to provide guidance for case detection and management.

Meanwhile, port health officials continue with multilayered screening measures which include visual observation, temperature screening and completion and analysis of travellers’ health questionnaires when entering the country through ports of entry (airports, border gates and sea ports) for early detection and successful treatment.

Members of the public who experience symptoms similar to monkeypox are urged to report to their nearest healthcare facility for early detection and successful treatment. 

TimesLIVE

