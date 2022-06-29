×

South Africa

Bail denied for Limpopo man arrested for ‘kicking, stomping on teen’

29 June 2022 - 13:53
Corrie Pretorius allegedly kicked and stomped on the teenager while holding a firearm.
Corrie Pretorius allegedly kicked and stomped on the teenager while holding a firearm.
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

The Groblersdal magistrate’s court has denied bail to Corrie Pretorius, who was arrested for allegedly kicking a teenager in Limpopo during an argument over salt seasoning.

The 52-year-old man is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the 16-year-old boy and pointing a firearm. The alleged incident took place in  a shop in Groblersdal on June 15.

The court on Wednesday found it was not in the interests of justice for Pretorius to be released on bail. It also found his life could be threatened if he was granted bail.

The matter was postponed to September 6.

