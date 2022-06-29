×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Cut Eskom workers’ salaries in half until they solve this problem’: Jonathan Jansen’s load-shedding suggestion

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 June 2022 - 09:00
Jonathan Jansen has weighed in on SA's energy crisis.
Jonathan Jansen has weighed in on SA's energy crisis.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Distinguished education professor Jonathan Jansen has offered a possible solution to SA’s power crisis, suggesting Eskom workers take a pay cut until the problem is solved.

Eskom implemented stage 6 blackouts from 4pm on Tuesday after unprotected strikes led to staff shortages, which were also causing delays in maintenance and repairs.

South Africans vented their frustration about the escalating power outages, with many providing possible solutions and attributing blame.

Jansen weighed in on the conversation, suggesting salaries be cut in half until the crisis is resolved.

He also called for striking workers to be fired.

His comments sparked further debate, with many calling on those striking to return to work.

The DA had earlier called on Eskom to exercise its rights as an essential services provider and to interdict the strike action.

The National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of SA announced on Tuesday afternoon they had made progress in wage talks and called on their members to return to work.

Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said ANC voters must take co-responsibility for the energy crisis.

“Your vote for the ANC brought more load-shedding and suffering in SA,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'How is this not a national disaster?' - SA reacts to possibility of stage 6 load-shedding

Get the candles out, stage 6 load-shedding could be on the cards - and SA is gatvol.
News
1 day ago

Stage 6 load-shedding: Six hours of blackouts a day on the cards — Eskom

If stage 6 load-shedding is implemented, South Africans can expect at least six hours of blackouts over a period of 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

AfriForum takes striking Eskom workers to court

AfriForum says it is taking legal action against striking Eskom workers.
News
18 hours ago

LETTER | Eskom should lose its licence

Enough is enough.
Ideas
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  2. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  5. East London tavern survivor, 17, who lost two friends ‘rose from the dead’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms