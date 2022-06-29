DA says Lesufi’s election confirms ‘urgency’ to remove ANC from power

The DA in Gauteng has weighed in on the election of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as the new ANC Gauteng chairperson.

It said his election “confirms the urgency to replace the ANC with a DA-led government in the province”.

Lesufi narrowly defeated human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile during the provincial elective conference on Sunday, receiving 575 votes to Maile’s 543. The conference was attended by 1,117 delegates from the five regions in the province.

The opposition party said Lesufi lacks leadership qualities and criticised his performance in his current portfolio, saying he has often failed to take accountability for his “litany of failures”.

It said the MEC is tainted by the dodgy spending of about R431m for decontamination, deep-cleaning and sanitising schools at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TimesLIVE reported the new chairperson will be tasked with arresting the party’s electoral decline in the province, with forecasters predicting the ANC may drop below 50% in Gauteng in the 2024 general elections.

