Detectives arrest alleged drug dealer after mass shooting in Tulbagh

Detectives have made a breakthrough with the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in connection with the fatal shooting of four men at a house in Tulbagh in the Western Cape.

The victims were shot dead at about 9pm last Saturday, when an unknown number of suspects approached six men and three women socialising at a residence in Jooste Street and opened fire.

Four men, aged 30, 32, 33 and 37, were killed and a fifth was admitted to hospital. The three women and one man escaped the attack unharmed.

“The meticulous investigation into the circumstances that left four male victims killed and another one wounded on Saturday evening in Tulbagh led to the arrest of a suspect [on Tuesday],” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.