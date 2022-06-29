Gran, mom and daughter raped and murdered in Sobantu, KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal family of two women and a young girl whose bludgeoned bodies were discovered at their home in Sobantu township on Monday said they are traumatised.

Family spokesperson Xolani Ndlela told TimesLIVE the family was haunted by the grisly image of the lifeless bodies of Zanele Ndlela, 65, Smangele Ndlela, 46, and Zenande Ndlela, 7.

Zenande was a grade 2 pupil at Alston Primary School. According to police, she and her mother, Smangele, were raped during the ordeal.

“This was a painful sight. I couldn’t even bear seeing the image of my aunt Zanele whose body was blood-soaked,” said Xolani.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested. Xolani said the family knew the suspect and would have never thought he would harm anyone.

Xolani said the suspect was with him and other people on Sunday as they drank alcohol in the Ndlela home until the early hours of Monday morning.