South Africa

High level of absenteeism as some Eskom workers return to work

29 June 2022 - 15:43
It's back to work for striking Eskom employees, but some have chosen to stay away, says the power utility.
Image: ziphozonke Lushaba

Eskom on Wednesday said while some workers had started reporting for duty at power stations, there was still a high level of absenteeism.

As a result of the unlawful strike, routine maintenance work had to be postponed.

“This backlog will take days to weeks to clear. It is important to note that the system will remain constrained and vulnerable to additional breakdowns while recovery activities are in progress,” it said.

Due to the protests, which caused widespread disruption at power plants, it was unable to return some generators to service.

“This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve emergency generation capacity and safeguard plants from damage.”

Eskom says employees are peacefully returning to work

Eskom says many of its employees returned to work on Wednesday morning.
News
8 hours ago

There remained a risk that the stage of load-shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the power plants.

“As previously communicated, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 10pm this evening [Wednesday]. Stage 4 will be implemented from 10pm to midnight.

“Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 2 until 5am on Thursday morning. From 5am until midnight on Thursday, load-shedding will be implemented at stage 4,” it said.

Eskom pays tribute to and thanks those many employees who keep going beyond the call of duty and continue to help keep the lights on during this very challenging time
Eskom

Stage 2 will be implemented from midnight until 5am on Friday morning.

Eskom had 3,161MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,395MW was unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom pays tribute to and thanks those many employees who keep going beyond the call of duty and continue to help keep the lights on during this very challenging time.

“Eskom thanks our municipal partners who tirelessly implement load-shedding according to schedule.

“We also thank the members of the SA Police Service who play a key role in ensuring disruptions of law and order are minimised at power stations during the strike.”

It has appealed to South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by reducing usage and switching off non-essential items.

“We remind the public that load-shedding is implemented as a last resort to protect the national grid. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

TimesLIVE

