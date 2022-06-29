How much of the world’s population is fully vaccinated?

As countries around the world urge their citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed nearly two-thirds of the global population is fully vaccinated.

Speaking at the recent Commonwealth foreign ministers meeting, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “More than 60% of the world’s population has now completed a primary course of vaccination against Covid-19.”

According to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Malta and Samoa are the only two countries to be fully vaccinated. The United Arab Emirates is close with 98% of its population vaccinated.

African countries are among the least vaccinated, Seychelles the highest at 82% and Mozambique follows with 68%. It lists SA at 32%.

At the start of the vaccine rollout, government set a target to jab 40-million people, or 67% of the population. In March, health minister Joe Phaahla said the target was 70%.