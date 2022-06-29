IDC donates R2m relief for displaced KZN flood victims
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has partnered with a community development organisation to roll out R2m in relief aid for hundreds of displaced families who were affected by the April and May floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The state entity said it had partnered with Rhiza Babuyile to provide relief for communities affected by floods and landslides in the province.
More than 2,500 people are expected to benefit from relief efforts carried out over the next four months, with efforts focused in Umlazi, Inanda, Durban and surrounding areas.
The support will include the provision of food, medical care and blankets.
Rhiza Babuyile will oversee the distribution of rescue packs including food and blankets, and deploy nurses and community healthcare workers to provide primary medical care to affected communities.
“We are on the ground responding to the aftermath of the recent natural disasters which have plagued the province and left communities without important infrastructure, leaving them destitute and without vital services and goods,” said Rhiza Babuyile CEO Rashuping Morake.
More than 85 healthcare facilities including local clinics, district and regional hospitals in the eThekwini, King Cetshwayo, iLembe, uMgungundlovu and Ugu districts were destroyed during the deadly deluge in April which claimed the lives of more than 400 people.
“We believe our partnership with Rhiza Babuyile and their excellent track record bodes well in assisting us to restore affected communities’ lives and assist the KwaZulu-Natal government in its efforts to rebuild the province,” said IDC head of corporate affairs Tshepo Ramodibe.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.