South Africa

‘Wellness of a Child’ campaign to focus on instilling honourable values in boys

Join the dialogue on July 1, hosted by Gautrain Management Agency and The Character Company, where experts will discuss how organisations are changing the trajectory of gender-based violence in SA

29 June 2022 - 13:38
Sponsored
The Wellness of a Child campaign will put a spotlight on boy-children and their emotional, physical and psychological wellbeing through the partnership of men-empowering organisations.
Image: 123 RF

The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) is joining The Character Company (TCC) and other partners to launch the Wellness of a Child campaign on July 1 at 10am.  

During this Nelson Mandela Month initiative, industry experts will discuss how organisations are working on changing the trajectory of gender-based violence in SA.  They will analyse how support structures and long-term mentoring programmes that focus on instilling honourable values in boys are being implemented. 

Date: July 1 2022

Time: 10am-11am

Speakers will include

  • William Dachs, GMA CEO 
  • Barbara Jensen Vorster, GMA senior executive manager of communication and marketing, 
  • Vuyo Lutseke, director at Shared Value Africa Initiative and; 
  • Redmond Louw from TCC 

The Wellness of a Child campaign is aimed at assisting the growth of boys to become good men and change the course of GBV in SA through transformation and “moving boys in the right direction and keeping them on track”. 

Together with the support of its partners, the GMA aims to:

  • Create awareness about the wellness of a child;
  • Put a spotlight on boy-children and their emotional, physical and psychological wellbeing through the partnership of men-empowering organisations; and
  • Ensure that empowered men can handle empowered women for an equal and balanced society.  

Be part of the change. Join the GMA in contributing towards education and the transformation and empowerment of children. 

To watch this event live go to: https://youtu.be/A1-W1knYCME.

This article was paid for by Gautrain. 

