NYDA likens Enyobeni tavern tragedy to 2000 incident when 13 children died in Throb nightclub in Chatsworth

How can it be that 22 years after 13 children were killed in a stampede in Chatsworth the same tragedy is happening again?

That was the question posed by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) on Tuesday when it said the deaths of 21 children at an Eastern Cape tavern was déjà vu of what happened at Throb nightclub in KwaZulu-Natal when 13 children were killed.

“Twenty years ago, young people died in Chatsworth in a senseless nightclub tragedy. The pain of that has remained with that community and SA for two decades.

“At the time, South Africans collectively asked themselves what young people under the age of 18 were doing in a nightclub,” the NYDA said.

The Chatsworth pupils had been attending a matinee session hosted at the club on March 24 2000 when a stampede broke out after the detonation of a teargas canister on the dance floor.

There were 600 children aged 11 to 14 celebrating the end of term at the club. More than 100 were injured in the incident.

“How can it be that we are facing the same tragedy again? Is this illustrative of our lack of progress as a country,” the agency asked.