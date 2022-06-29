PODCAST DEBATE | Is Balenciaga’s ‘distressed’ R30,000 sneaker art or expensive trash?

Some questions they explored included: Is the design ugly? Can a sneaker be a work of art? Is functional value an exclusionary criterion in determining what counts as art? Does a motif that draws on the experiences of the poor, or those of oppressed and vulnerable groups such as homeless people and refugees, count as unethical appropriation of their stories? Is it wrong for a work of art to be priced exorbitantly when it draws on struggle narrative? Is fashion necessarily political? And can I dress as I want without engaging in issues of sustainability and ethics?

A diverse range of views emerged and no doubt many more will be added by listeners of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, provoked by Daniels and Brown in this latest episode.

