South Africa

Police seize explosives in Emalahleni, man arrested

29 June 2022 - 17:11 By TimesLIVE
Police seized explosives after chasing a group of men outside a housing estate in Emalahleni on Wednesday morning. A 55-year-old man was arrested.
Image: SAPS

Police officers and security company personnel arrested a 55-year-old man for alleged possession of illegal explosives in Emalahleni on Wednesday morning.

“According to the police report, guards from CSC Tactical Security were on duty monitoring CCTV footage at Marelden Estate when they noticed a group of suspects in balaclavas, believed to be armed, passing the premises. They called the police for backup,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

The suspects ran into the bushes.

“They [guards] managed to apprehend one suspect who was found with a bag full of explosives while the others managed to flee,” Mohlala said.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of explosives.

Police said they could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him as the investigation continued.

The suspect will appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Thursday,

