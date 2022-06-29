Second-hand dealers found with non-ferrous metals nabbed

The Hawks in the Northern Cape have served summonses on four suspects alleged to be dealing in non-ferrous metals.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 65, were on Tuesday served with notices to appear in court on July 19. The suspects are accused of contravening the Second-Hand Goods Act.

“A project-driven investigation was launched in September 2019 with a specific focus on illegal buying and distribution of non-ferrous metals,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Tebogo Thebe said.

“Four companies, which are metal dealers, were identified and monitored over time. Telkom copper cables worth R111,146.70 were involved. Two companies are in Upington while the others are in Kuruman and Kimberley respectively.”

He said the theft of non-ferrous metals such as copper, aluminium and bronze had been declared a national priority offence in SA.

“Theft of non-ferrous metals cripple essential services due to damage to essential infrastructure in the country.”

TimesLIVE

