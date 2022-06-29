South Africans are paying nearly 14% more for food than a year ago

“This situation raises three red flags: increased hunger, increased risk of social instability and a general deterioration of health — with short-term and long-term consequences.

“In July public transport fares are set to increase (including the cost of transporting children to school) and the annual electricity tariff hikes will come into effect. Food price inflation is likely to continue climbing. Winter enters its second month,” he said.

The index found that the cost of 29 of 44 foods in the basket increased.

“All the local and global factors driving food prices upwards continue,” said Abrahams.

“Locally, the disruptions on our major transport routes, particularly between Gauteng and Durban, have affected food transportation (blockages, protests, bad roads, accidents).

“Much higher commodity prices, production and logistical costs will continue to drive prices upwards and are likely to continue rising for the rest of 2022.

“The cost of basic hygiene products is high. These products compete in the household purse with food. These products are essential for good health and hygiene.

“Significant increases were seen on green bar soap (up 14%), bath soap (up 5%), toothpaste (up 7%), shoe polish (up 5%), deodorant (up 5%), and dishwashing liquid (up 5%). Other increases included washing powder, Handy Andy, Jik and body creams.

“Green bar soap has increased by 50% year-on-year, with the typical quantity required by women for their families — 8 x 500g bars — now costing R100.11 in June 2022.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.