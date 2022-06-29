Special Tribunal takes back cash from company in Gauteng PPE deal

The Special Tribunal has declared that Zakheni Strategic Supplies be divested of all profit accrued to it under the R21.2m contract it was awarded by the Gauteng department of health for the supply of PPE.

In the judgment handed down on Wednesday the Special Tribunal ordered Zakheni to render audited financial statements relating to the contract, documents in support of income derived from and expenditure incurred on the PPE contracts and any other financial information relevant to the income derived from the deal within 30 days.

