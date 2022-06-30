×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Businessman rescued and reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal

30 June 2022 - 08:46
Cape Town businessman was rescued from his captors in a house in Khayelitsha.
Cape Town businessman was rescued from his captors in a house in Khayelitsha.
Image: SA Police

A Cape Town businessman who was kidnapped in March has been rescued from his captors in a midnight takedown operation.

Ismail Rajah, 69, was kidnapped outside his business premises in Parow. Police rescued him from a house in Khayelitsha this week.

“Following his kidnapping, a ransom demand was made to his family. It is reported that the family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SA police national anti-kidnapping task team was roped in to investigate,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said on Thursday.

She said the team immediately mobilised the Special Task Force, Organised Crime Investigators, and Crime Scene Experts and collaborated with private security.

“Just after midnight on Wednesday, the team pounced on an identified address and rescued the victim,” said Mathe.

Four men, two Mozambican nationals and two South Africans between the ages of 30 and 38, were arrested.

Police confiscated cellphones and various types of equipment on suspicion they were used by the suspects during the commission of the crime.

“All four [suspects] are expected to appear before the Parow magistrate's court on Thursday.”

Rajah has been safely reunited with his family, safe and unharmed.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ ON:

Pretoria businessman rescued from kidnap ring, link found to Western Cape case

Police have rescued a businessman snatched at his workplace in Hercules, Pretoria, on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100%

Every province experienced an increase in this crime, with Gauteng recording the biggest increase from the same time last year, according to the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pair arrested for allegedly kidnapping Durban schoolboy for R1m ransom

Two suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old Durban schoolboy and demanded a R1m ransom will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Cape Town cops rescue man kidnapped for ransom

Four suspects who allegedly kidnapped a Cape Town man and demanded a ransom from his family have been arrested by Western Cape police. The victim was ...
News
1 month ago

Girl, 4, in kidnap-for-ransom ordeal rescued, suspects nabbed during money drop

A kidnap-for-ransom money drop was foiled near the Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg on Monday night, leading to the safe return of a four-year-old girl.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...