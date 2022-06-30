'Eskom falls under public enterprises': Mantashe says it's 'unfair' to blame him for load-shedding

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has hit back at criticism he is to blame for Eskom's continuing blackouts after the embattled power utility plunged SA into stage 6 load-shedding this week.

Many displeased South Africans, including the DA, said Mantashe should be fired because of Eskom's electricity crisis.

Ahead of stage six being implemented, the opposition claimed blackouts highlighted “the failures of the ANC government, and in particular a string of energy ministers and Eskom war rooms.”

“Gwede Mantashe, however, deserves singling out. As the minister responsible for securing SA’s electricity needs and planning its energy future, he has been obstructive and combative in his approach to dealing with proposed solutions.

“Mantashe has proven to be a complete failure when it comes to managing SA’s energy crisis.”

Speaking to News24, Mantashe said it was unfair that he was being blamed for load-shedding.

“It's unfair to place blame on myself or the government. What should I do with Eskom as mineral resources and energy minister? The power utility is a matter [which falls] under public enterprises,” said Mantashe.

He said the government has gone the extra mile by instituting a supplementary programme to make up for the shortcomings at Eskom.

The programme Mantashe was referring to is the bid windows one, two, three, and four of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

“We are actually implementing the supplementary programme aggressively, but the more we implement it, the worse Eskom becomes. What do I do with that?” he said.