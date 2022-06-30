×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Power cuts extended with load-shedding back at stage 6 from 2pm

Eskom cites high levels of staff absenteeism, intimidation of working employees

30 June 2022 - 12:31 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says the unprotected strike has caused widespread disruption to its power plants and it is unable to return some generators to service. File photo.
Eskom says the unprotected strike has caused widespread disruption to its power plants and it is unable to return some generators to service. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from Thursday afternoon, with only a brief reduction to stage 4 overnight before returning at the higher stage on Friday, says Eskom.

“The high levels of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees in some of the power stations is still rife. This has made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance and other operational requirements, which will further impact the reliability of generation units,” the power provider said.

Staff are on a wildcat strike for higher wages, with negotiations resuming on Friday.

Eskom currently has 3,161MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,467MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

As a result, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Thursday until midnight.

'Eskom falls under public enterprises': Mantashe says it's 'unfair' to blame him for load-shedding

"What should I do with Eskom as mineral resources and energy minister? The power utility is a matter [which falls] under public enterprises,” said ...
News
5 hours ago

Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from midnight to 5am on Friday.

From 5am until midnight on Friday, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented.

“A minimum of stage 4 will be required continuously over the weekend.”

Eskom said the unprotected strike has caused widespread disruption at its power plants and it is unable to return some generators to service.

“Eskom is compelled to take this unprecedented step to conserve emergency generation capacity to safeguard the power system.”

Calling on its employees to abide by the call from the unions' leadership to return to work immediately, Eskom said: “The unlawful strike has a serious detrimental impact not only on Eskom, but also on the broader SA public and economy. Union members, who work in a designated essential service, have a legal and moral obligation to return to work in order safeguard SA from further load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Eskom unions are awaiting improved wage offer: NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers says it is awaiting the formal tabling of an improved wage offer from Eskom.
News
3 hours ago

High level of absenteeism as some Eskom workers return to work

Eskom on Wednesday said while some workers had started reporting for duty at power stations, there was still a high level of absenteeism.
News
22 hours ago

'No signed agreement, no end to strike' — Eskom workers at Lethabo power station

Striking Eskom employees at the Lethabo power station in the Free State continued their protest on Wednesday.
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | 'Unknown territory': Eskom confirms stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility is experiencing unprotected strikes, leading to staff shortages which are also causing delays in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...