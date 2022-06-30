Power cuts extended with load-shedding back at stage 6 from 2pm

Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from midnight to 5am on Friday.

From 5am until midnight on Friday, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented.

“A minimum of stage 4 will be required continuously over the weekend.”

Eskom said the unprotected strike has caused widespread disruption at its power plants and it is unable to return some generators to service.

“Eskom is compelled to take this unprecedented step to conserve emergency generation capacity to safeguard the power system.”