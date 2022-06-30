×

South Africa

LISTEN | 'Report on cause of deaths not out': SAPS slams speculation over Enyobeni deaths

30 June 2022 - 10:36 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The tragic scene at Enyobeni tavern in East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The SAPS in the Eastern Cape has refuted rumours about the cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers in the Enyobeni tavern in East London.

Listen:

Provincial spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said: “SAPS forensic investigators are still continuing with the investigation into the deaths of 21 children at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park.”

