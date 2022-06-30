New Somerset Hospital 'shooter' back in court, evidence still being gathered

Advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem told the court on Thursday that DNA reports, a prima residue report, two postmortem reports (the state has received one so far), witness statements, ballistic reports and an identity parade were still outstanding.

“The accused told the court his health was getting better as he was getting treatment. His lawyer requested that he be physically present in court at the next appearance as he needed to consult his client,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“Previously, Malgas told the court he was not going to apply for bail. He has not indicated that he is changing that position, but if he does, the state will oppose his bail application.”

Sister Diane Seale, a nurse at the hospital, was applauded for calming the situation after the shooting by hugging and chatting to Malgas until he agreed to be sedated.

“I walked towards him and hugged him,” she told TimesLIVE.

“Eventually he agreed for me to sedate him. Through it all I sat with him, stroking his forehead until he was sedated. At this point I could call the [police] tactical team to subdue him.

“When I walked out everyone was there. My team was there and safe. This gave me the encouragement I needed to push on.”

Parliament’s portfolio committee on health called for “vigorous engagements and discussion” to address the issue of police officers entering hospitals with firearms.

TimesLIVE

