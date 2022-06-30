×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NGOs tell Motsoaledi to apologise to Helen Suzman Foundation

30 June 2022 - 18:58 By TimesLIVE
The Helen Suzman Foundation has challenged home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision the cancel exemption permits.
The Helen Suzman Foundation has challenged home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision the cancel exemption permits.
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

Six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have condemned home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s attack on the Helen Suzman Foundation .

In a statement issued on Thursday, they called on Motsoaledi to withdraw his statement and apologise to the NGO.

The organisations are Freedom Under Law, Defend Our Democracy Campaign, the  Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Section27, Socio-Economic Rights Institute and Corruption Watch.

Motsoaledi issued a statement on Tuesday after the HSF’s court application challenging the minister’s decision not to extend exemptions granted to Zimbabwean nationals beyond December this year.

Challenge to government's move on Zimbabweans living legally in SA

A legal challenge is being mounted against the home affairs ministry's decision to terminate the permit system allowing Zimbabweans to live legally ...
News
2 weeks ago

The cancellation of this exemption permit, which has been in existence for 13 years, is likely to throw the lives of thousands of Zimbabweans, who live in SA legally, into disarray.

The HSF estimates that as many as 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals with exemption permits will be affected by the decision.

In his statement, Motsoaledi said there was a disturbing and growing trend by among some NGOs to sabotage the polycentric and policy laden decisions taken by government by using the courts.

He said this development must be nipped in the bud as soon as possible. 

“SA is now under the dictatorship of some of the NGOs, with some having faceless and dubious funders. Their ultimate aim is to help dislodge the government of the day from power, by all means available.” 

In their statement, the NGOs said three features distinguish SA from many other young democracies: a respect for the rule of law, a vibrant civil society and a fearless judiciary.

“This week we saw a glaring instance of executive abuse of all these features.

“Minister of home affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, saw fit to lend his name to an attack on civil society organisations — all because a reputable NGO has dared to take a ministerial decision on judicial review.”

The organisations said, without a shred of justification, Motsoaledi issued the most outrageous public statement vilifying the HSF, calling into question its integrity and patriotism, accusing it of racism and treachery.

They said in the process, Motsoaledi gratuitously smeared the NGO community as a whole.

“The HSF case is not that Zimbabweans are entitled to remain here. It is merely submitting that there was no adequate consultation with interested parties before this radical decision was taken.”

The organisations said the minister’s threats and innuendos are ominous, but sadly not unprecedented.

“The apartheid regime shut down or hounded into oblivion countless law-abiding civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and human-rights NGOs. We do not need to relive those days.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

EDITORIAL | SA should give ZEP holders more time to submit applications

It also remains to be seen whether home affairs will be able to cope with the paperwork
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

SA has not changed its mind on Zimbabwean exemption permit: home affairs

The SA government's decision not to extend the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) remains in place.
News
6 months ago

Challenge to government's move on Zimbabweans living legally in SA

A legal challenge is being mounted against the home affairs ministry's decision to terminate the permit system allowing Zimbabweans to live legally ...
News
2 weeks ago

Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas

But litigation over home affairs decision far from over, says Motsoaledi.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...