POLL | Would you join a mass protest against load-shedding?

The ANC Youth League is planning to mobilise South Africans over the state of Eskom, spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

Mkhize said implementation of stage 6 load-shedding exposed government's failure to act decisively and Eskom management's failure to turn the utility around.

Mkhize said CEO Andre de Ruyter was incapable of leading the company and should be replaced, like other CEOs who failed before him. The inaction of the government in the face of the power supply crisis made theories about load-shedding being a manufactured crisis believable.