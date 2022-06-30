Poor signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Telkom explains why
Load-shedding hits and you can't even hotspot from your phone or make a call for help. Telkom has explained why.
Eskom implemented stage 6 blackouts this week, after unprotected strikes meant it could not fix or maintain some of its units.
South Africans, already gatvol of the outages, expressed their dismay at also not having a cellphone signal during load-shedding.
Telkom told its customers this week they are experiencing an eroded network signal because power outages do not allow enough time for cellphone towers to recharge fully.
“The downgrade of power supply to stage 6 load-shedding affects network performance significantly. While most of our sites have backup power, the discharge and recharge cycles do not allow enough time for the cellphone towers to recharge fully, resulting in an eroded network experience,” said the network provider.
While some were understanding of the situation, others slammed the network for being “here and there” during dark times.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Telkom network works "here and there" when it's cold 😭😭😭😭😭— knife-edge follower (@elton_newton) June 23, 2022
I wish Telkom had a good network coverage just like their data bundle offers. Nateseka.— Machira. (@machirabrian) June 28, 2022
nah telkom network is getting worse and worse. i regret this— Lanz Lanz (@_lannisomething) June 26, 2022
If it's not Telkom with their network, it's Eskom with load shedding. This Kom brothers are really making my life hard!— Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) June 28, 2022
The dumbest thing was making all my devices Telkom connected 🫣😭literally everything stops working with load shedding.— SHAKA ZULU💯 (@nkanyiso_mth) June 28, 2022
One thing about Telkom it shed us when theres load shedding , 🤦— T H A B A N G (@Tabz_Ngomane) June 28, 2022
