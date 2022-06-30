Tributes for swimmer killed by shark at Plett beach

A swimmer who was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday has been named as Bruce Wolov.

A family message on Facebook by Galya Wolov shared: “We will remember him as a loving husband, our dad and friend who was taken from us far too soon, while doing what he was passionate about.”

Stockbroker David Shapiro, who expressed his sorrow, said Wolov was a long-distance swimmer and a well-known personality in stockbroking circles.

On LinkedIn, he is listed as a portfolio manager at a leading SA investment firm.

“Losing someone like this is chilling and very sad for the family and our community,” said Plett Tourism CEO Patty Vollert Butterworth. “The victim’s family and friends are foremost in our minds today, and we wish to express our sincere condolences for their loss.”

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, the deadly shark attack was reported by an eyewitness at about 2pm on Tuesday.

“NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene and two NSRI rescue craft were launched. On arrival on the scene the body of an adult male, believed to be a local man, was located and recovered from the water, at the back surf line, [placed] on to an NSRI rescue craft and the body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station,” the institute said.

The NSRI and the Bitou municipality are appealing to bathers, paddlers, sailors, and boaters in Plett and along the southern Cape coastline to exercise extreme caution after the fatal incident.

Until further notice, the beaches will remain closed for in-water activities.

Boat-based activities and activities on the beaches are permitted.

Plettenberg mayor Dave Swart said the Bitou community “does its utmost to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors and is extremely saddened when tragic events beyond its control happen”.

“While Plettenberg Bay is renowned for its natural beauty, both on land and in the sea, we need to constantly remind ourselves that we are visitors in nature and need to exercise caution when out in the natural environment,” he said. “We urge all participants in water activities at sea to exercise caution, be aware of their surroundings and to heed any warnings from anyone in a position of authority.”

TimesLIVE

