South Africa

Sanral briefing on cancellation of tender contracts

30 June 2022 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) board brief the media on the cancellation of some tender contracts worth billions of rand.

