'Are we safe?': Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 residents anxious about crack in reservoir

Some residents at Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1, in Tshwane, say they are living in fear of their homes possibly flooding due to a large crack in a nearby reservoir and underground water seeping into their properties.

The residents say it's a “disaster waiting to happen” unless the fault is repaired.

The City of Tshwane said on Friday it was taking steps to action repairs and to secure the facility.

When TimesLIVE visited the area on Tuesday, residents questioned why the reservoir was not receiving urgent attention. Water is leaking from the crack, creating a small stream. The reservoir is on a steep slope, allowing a free flow down to nearby residential areas.

MelodiForum Service Delivery Monitoring Group founder Ouda Masemola said he first lodged a complaint about the reservoir in May 2018. The matter was reported to the City of Tshwane and the department of water and sanitation.